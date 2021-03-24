Jessica Simpson Will Never Forget the Headlines About Her Body in 2009

When Jessica Simpson was at the height of her fame, the tabloids chronicled her every move — and that also included watching every fluctuation of her body weight. There’s one particular moment that is still seared into her brain and it reminds us all how damaging body-shaming is for anyone to endure.

In 2009, while appearing in concert, she wore “mom jeans,” which are now all the rage. At the time, she was ahead of the curve in bringing this denim cut back in style. Yet it wasn’t the fashion magazines applauding her for a new trend, it was the media focusing on what her body looked like in that outfit. When we look at that photo through a 2021 lens, she looks beautiful and fit — it’s hard to even believe what the headlines were even talking about.

Jessica Simpson in 2009. MEGA.