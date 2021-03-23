Prince Harry Will No Longer Depend on Princess Diana’s Inheritance For Money

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from the royal family back in January 2020, the royal couple was left suddenly with no plan, and no funds to support their new lifestyle. During their joint interview with Oprah, Prince Harry revealed that it was actually his inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana, that allowed them to move on to their next chapter in life after the palace cut off all of his usual funds and much-needed security detail. Luckily, it looks like Princess Diana’s emergency funds for her son were a mere stepping stone as Prince Harry has now landed a new gig as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, a mental health app based in Silicon Valley.

The Duke of Sussex announced his new role in a statement on the BetterUp website, writing: “First of all, I am really excited to be joining the BetterUp team and community! Thanks for having me.”

“What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose,” Prince Harry continued. “During my decade in the military, I learned that we don’t just need to build physical resilience, but also mental resilience. And in the years since, my understanding of what resilience means — and how we can build it — has been shaped by the thousands of people and experts I’ve been fortunate to meet and learn from.”

The Duke additionally shared his own experience using BetterUp’s coaches and the impact it’s had on his own life and the Archewell team’s: “I’ve personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable,” he shared. “And because we believe in strengthening our own mental fitness, our entire Archewell team also has access to BetterUp coaching.”

Prince Harry has long been a champion advocate for mental health and has spoken out on how the loss of his mother shaped his view on life at a young age. And in case you forgot, the royal is also slated to drop a much-anticipated docuseries on Apple TV+ with Oprah about mental wellness. In his new role as CIO, Harry will tap into his experience to raise awareness of the mental health struggles BetterUp aims to tackle across the world, and in turn help bring BetterUp’s services to a global community.

“We are energized by his model of inspiration and impact through action. As a true citizen of the world, he has dedicated his life’s work to bringing attention to the diverse needs of people everywhere and advocating for mental health initiatives,” CEO Alexi Robichaux said of their newest hire.

We couldn’t be more excited to see Prince Harry thrive in his new role and we know that this will come as a natural expansion to the work he’s been passionate about for years.

