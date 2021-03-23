Meghan Markle’s White Lie About Her Wedding With Prince Harry Could Cost Them

Of all the bombshells that were revealed during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all conversation with Oprah, it’s Meghan’s confession that she and Harry had actually married three days before their televised royal wedding that’s landed the couple in hot water. What was meant to be a sweet look into a private memory between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has since been investigated at length, and it turns out, the two did not get married-married as Meghan claimed on TV but instead simply exchanged vows. Sadly, Meghan haters are already going wild in trying to claim this discrepancy as proof of the Duchess’ dishonesty in other affairs.

During the couple’s interview with Oprah, Meghan shared the couple’s secret like this: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

What confused viewers was the fact that, in the U.K., a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place, which wouldn’t have been possible per Meghan’s version of events. Many immediately questioned the legitimacy of Meghan’s comment, and a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry finally clarified in a statement to The Daily Beast, saying: “The couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.”

What’s unfortunate about this is that the slip of the tongue on Meghan’s part might cost the two their credibility at a time when people are already skeptical of their various — much more serious — allegations of racism. Plus, it looks like Meghan’s unfamiliarity with the U.K law might have led to the misunderstanding on her end.

Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, spoke with The Chronicle after checking in with the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office regarding Meghan’s claims. He was told that “Meghan is an American” and therefore “does not understand” that a legal wedding couldn’t have taken place in her backyard. Upon further research, Meghan’s home statement of California only requires one legal witness to wed, and other US states require none at all.

Ultimately, zeroing in on this inaccuracy is yet another attempt to undermine and discredit the serious claims the couple revealed — the unrelenting media attacks, the lack of protection from within the royal family, and the denied requests for mental health care. it’s important everything else Meghan said is given as much weight as this going forward.

