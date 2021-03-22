The Royal Family’s Reported ‘Diversity Czar’ Hire May Be a Bad Sign For Their Future With Meghan Markle

Ever since Meghan Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey in which she revealed that a number of objectively racist conversations about the color of Archie’s skin were had within the royal family, the Firm has been hastening to make itself known as an institution that is, at least, less racist than Meghan’s depiction. From Prince William declaring them “not racist” to the Queen releasing a statement saying that “recollections may vary” of Meghan’s time with the family, it’s the family’s latest reported move, as disclosed by a royal source to CNN and various UK outlets, that has truly rankled Meghan’s legion of fans — and may prove a bad sign for the royals’ future with Prince Harry’s wife and children. The royal family is reportedly considering hiring a ‘diversity czar’, and the suggestion is going down badly with the US public.

Related story Meghan Markle Exposed the Racist Reality of What It’s Like Being In an Interracial Relationship

This diversity czar who would be tasked with improving diversity within the palace, though it’s not entirely clear what that means from the royal source’s statement.

The royal family already ran a diversity scheme called colonialism. No thank you. — The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) March 21, 2021

“This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the royal households,” the source told CNN and others. “We have the policies, the procedures and programs in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done, we can always improve. The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.”

There’s one thing a diversity czar won’t be improving, though, and that’s the royal family’s relationship with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. In order for that to happen, they’d actually have to pick up the phone and apologize, which they reportedly haven’t yet done. And many who follow the royal family believe this diversity czar hire is a sign they don’t intend to any time soon. After all, why go to the trouble of hiring an outside source to assess where you have issues stemming from a lack of diversity when you have the first Black woman in centuries to join your family ready and willing to spell it out on TV? Meghan has shown time and time again that she wants to have this conversation, but there’s a refusal on the part of the royal family to acknowledge a specific hurt they’ve caused, instead deflecting to the existence of a larger danger like lack of diversity.

The Royal Family hiring a “diversity tsar” reminds me of what the NFL did to Colin Kaepernick. The NFL did everything except acknowledge wrongdoing, apologize to him unequivocally and welcome him back to the league. The Royal Family is doing the same to Meghan and Archie. — Qondi 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@WeAreAllOther) March 21, 2021

She had an amazing example of diversity, and fierce champion of inclusion, marry into the family. But… 🤷🏻‍♀️ What're the odds that this "diversity czar" is some white dude named Nigel Binsley-Tinsley-Smythe or something? — Donna Hazel 💛🐝 #JUSTICE4BREONNATAYLOR (@oconnellaboo) March 21, 2021

“We are listening and learning, to get this right,” the royal source added — a sentence that has become synonymous with a celebrity’s typed-out apology after a past racist comment or action has come to light, recently seen with The Bachelor‘s Rachael Kirkconnell. Often, the phrase has also become synonymous with someone who is making a hollow statement of commitment without intending to follow through. In the case of the royal family, we certainly hope that’s not the case. But we can’t deny that their hundreds of years of history and their recent track record with Meghan Markle are working against them.

Click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

