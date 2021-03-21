Salma Hayek’s ‘SundayFunday’ Beach Snap Is Weekend Goals

We don’t know about you, but we would seriously like to know what Salma Hayek’s secret is to looking so stunning in every picture she shares on Instagram (even the ones where she’s covered in dirt). One scroll down Hayek’s IG feed reveals a ton of jaw-dropping glam pictures, nostalgic throwbacks, and dreamy beachside vacation pictures — which is basically all of our goals. She’s aged so gracefully and her latest picture is proof that she looks just as sexy in a swimsuit now as she did when she was younger (not that she’s ever sought anyone’s approval other than her own — which is yet another reason why she’s #goals!). See the stunning photo below:

Related story Salma Hayek Gets Dirty For a Great Cause

Hayek captioned her photo simply: “#sundayfunday.” The star can be seen with her carefree beach curls, a pair of black sunglasses, and a gorgeous one-piece swimsuit. Although frankly, Hayek could be wearing a paper bag and look equally incredible. If there’s one thing we can count on the actress to do again and again, it’s deliver a gorgeous swimsuit picture that leaves fans raving about her natural beauty.

One of Hayek’s A-list friends, Kate Hudson chimed in the comments and wrote: “🔥🔥🔥🔥,” which perfectly sums up what everyone must be thinking about this pic. A certified queen, Hayek has embraced getting older. Back in 2019, she told InStyle: “My mother always demonstrated the importance of aging gracefully. I never saw her or my grandmother being afraid of getting old. And so I don’t have that fear.”

Hey, we all could take a page out of Hayek’s book and live life unbothered by getting older — and we’ll take as many carefree photos as we can in her honor.

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.

