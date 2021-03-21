Kate Hudson Just Shared the Sweetest Pic of Daughter Rani Rose & ‘Good Grand Pa’ Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson’s relationship with her mother Goldie Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell has always been so sweet. Hudson, who is notably estranged from her biological father, always speaks so highly of Russell — whom she considers her own father, having grown up with him. Now that Hudson has kids of her own, Russell has taken on another loving role in her life: doting grandpa to Hudson’s kiddos. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of Russell and her daughter Rani Rose on the golf course, and it’s absolutely melting our hearts.

“He’s a real good Grand Pa ⛳️❤️” Hudson captioned her post. The photo shows a barefoot Rani Rose and Russell huddled together and concentrating on what looks to be about a 3-foot putt. (Did the future LPGA golf pro sink it? By the looks of that second photo, yes!)

Hudson was raised by Hawn and Russell alongside her brothers Oliver, Wyatt, and Boston — whom Russell shares with his ex-wife Season Hubley. She’s often referred to Russell as her “pa,” and for his birthday earlier this week, Hudson gushed about the father figure in her life in a lengthy Instagram post (see the sweet birthday tribute here).

“I’m gonna gush cause I don’t often about this man but I figure since today he turns 70 I’m gonna let it out. Plus he’ll never see this 😂 ” Hudson began. “I often wonder how how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture. How different I would be. Let me fill you in.”

She added: “He’s an original. One of kind. A powerful, intelligent, talented, loyal family man. He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences. And his dedication to my mother and their fight for love forever is as admirable as it gets. I love this man so much!”

Hudson ended her tribute with “a note for all dads of girls” saying, “He gave me the gift of confidence instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he’d always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident you live courageously. And that’s my insta love letter to my dad who has lived 70 years today. ❤️ Happy Birthday Pa.”

We love seeing Russell embrace his role as a grandpa — and we’re so glad we get to see snippets of this loving family via Hudson’s IG page.

