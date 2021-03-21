Prince Harry is Honoring His Late Mother Princess Diana in This Incredibly Sweet Way

Prince Harry has been through a lot, and the heartbreak of losing his mom, Princess Diana, at the age of 12 has deeply affected his life even as an adult. Now, he’s channeling his pain for a good cause and has written an emotional foreword in Hospital by the Hill — a new book written for children who have experienced the loss of a parent or loved one due to COVID-19. And it’s a message that’s sure to resonate with so many amid the pandemic.

Written by Chris Connaughton, Hospital by the Hill tells the story of a young person who lost their mother, who had been working on the frontlines during the pandemic at a hospital. Although the circumstances of loss are certainly different, the pain of such a loss is universal, and it’s clear why the Duke of Sussex would want to get involved with the project.

People shared a snippet of the opening foreword where Harry pens his tribute to Princess Diana and describes the “huge hole” that was left by his mother’s death.

“When I was a young boy I lost my mum,” Harry begins. “At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.”

The Duke of Sussex continued, “We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true. Now, I never met them, but I know this person was special to you, and they were someone incredibly kind, caring and loving because of where they chose to work. Helping others is one of the most important jobs anyone can ever do.