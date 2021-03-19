The Surprising Way COVID Made Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood’s Marriage Better

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have one of the cutest marriages in country music, but like any couple who has been married for a long time, there can be some challenges. Yet Yearwood’s recent bout with COVID-19 and their family’s quarantine period did something surprising — it strengthened their 15-year union in ways they never expected.

Related story Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Posted the Most Romantic Messages to Each Other On Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

Brooks thought it was a great opportunity to “attack some of the hardest things over the 15 years that bugs one of us.” He explained to The Ellen DeGeneres Show guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss that the therapeutic moments worked because “you couldn’t walk away from the conversation.”

Yearwood seemed onboard with Brooks’ self-prescribed marriage therapy, but she did joke that she knew he was up to something when he started the conversation with, “Hey, I don’t want to offend you.” The Trisha’s Southern Kitchen star didn’t take it personally, though, she knew it was important to keep their union sharp, especially when they had the time in quarantine to do the work. “But we spent basically this whole year [together]. We’ve never been together [this long]. … There’s nowhere to run, and it’s good,” she laughed. “If you can talk about the hard stuff, it’s good.”

It’s refreshing to see Yearwood and Brooks get real about the importance of keeping their marriage strong. If you don’t work through the hard stuff, that’s when trouble begins to surface. That’s why they continue to be one of country music industry’s favorite couples and Yearwood summed it up best when she sweetly told Brooks in the middle of the interview, “You’re stuck with me.”

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

