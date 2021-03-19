Donald Trump Is Trying to Salvage His Post-Presidential Reputation in Such a Surprising Way

Donald Trump didn’t end his presidency the way he wanted, so he’s doing his best to re-write history and salvage his reputation in a way that may seem surprising. With all of the post-presidential books currently being written, he’s taking the time to provide exclusive interviews for many of the authors — reportedly because it’s a way for him to try to control the narrative.

According to Politico, the former president is participating in a dozen interviews at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Of course, Trump and senior adviser Jason Miller are quite confident in this strategy. “We are not discussing particulars of any individual book interviews that President Trump is giving but it’s safe to say that he remains the hottest name in politics and he’s the interview that everyone wants,” Miller said. “We’re tracking nearly three dozen post-presidency books where he will be the star.”

Now there’s no denying that Trump has a loyal fan base, who will no doubt be interested in reading some of the books — including Kellyanne Conway’s White House tell-all and one by Steve Bannon, but will they also gravitate toward the ones written by reporters from major newspapers — especially those from publications he’s previously denigrated? Even though Trump banked on his “fake news” tactic for much of his presidency, he now wants to help shape how his story is framed in some of these journalists’ upcoming publications — and that’s probably a smart move on his end.

Former senior White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman agrees that this major move could work, even if she no longer has a good relationship with Trump. “Donald doesn’t believe in the concept of ‘no comment.’ He feels like there will always be one side of the audience who sympathizes with him,” she explained to Politico. “So it’s not surprising to me that every one of these book interviews he’s going to sit through and think he has the power to manipulate the authors and try to influence them.”

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the former president’s PR strategy might not be that he’s doing multiple interviews, but that he reportedly has no immediate plans to do a memoir of his own. He keeps teasing a presidential run in 2024, so maybe he feels his story has another chapter.

