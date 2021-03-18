It’s the end of an era. After 14 years on the air, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is kicking off its final season tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on E! If you don’t have cable, you can tune in via fuboTV or Hulu + Live.

When the show began in 2007, the Kardashians weren’t yet a household name. Now, you can’t read the news without reading about one of the sisters or go into the store without seeing one of their many products. The reality show catapulted the family to new heights as they revealed their personal lives to the world, and they became American royalty, for better or worse.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and, of course, Kris are returning for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It looks like there will be plenty of tears from the family as they say goodbye to the E! cameras — and plenty of drama, too. In the final season’s trailer, Khloe talks to Tristan Thompson about having a second baby, despite the fact that she broke up with him in 2019 after a cheating scandal. It also teases a reconciliation between Kourtney and Scott Disick. Plus, Kim is currently in the midst of a divorce with Kanye, so there’s sure to be plenty of drama there, too.

But don’t think that the Kardashians are going to disappear — they’ve signed a deal with Hulu, so you’ll still be seeing them around.

