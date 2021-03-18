You’ve seen Trolls. You’ve seen Trolls: World Tour. But are you up to date on your TrollsTopia? When it comes to kids entertainment, few toons are as fun as these whimsical, musical trolls, who know the value of a good party and great friendship. Poppy and Branch, played by Amanda Leighton (This Is Us) and Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), lead the way in season 2 of TrollsTopia, out today and available for streaming right now. They’re joined by lovable pop troll Biggie, Cooper the funk troll, Kenan Thompson’s hip-hop troll Tiny Diamond, and many more as new jazz troll Chaz comes to town and the gang learns about a whole tribe of trolls they’ve never met before. Here’s how to watch TrollsTopia, play out, starting with our exclusive clip of the trolls taking on a couple of Party Poopers below.

Everything’s bigger and brighter in TrollsTopia season 2 with the introduction of Pal-entine’s Day to celebrate friendship and a Metroll train station that kicks off their meeting with new friend-in-the-making Chaz. Poppy gets a chance to show that friendship means making everyone feel welcome, and you can watch how right now on Hulu or Peacock, both of which have free options. Peacock will cost you $0 (only their Premiere and Premiere Plus tiers have fees), and Hulu offers a 30-day free trial before you start paying.

Hulu $5.99 (after 30-day free trial) Buy now

Peacock $0 Buy now

Wherever you watch, you’ll be in good hands. Check out TrollsTopia today for six-part fun from the troll-iverse that has Kelly Clarkson’s seal of approval — because what more do you really need?

