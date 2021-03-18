Kanye West’s Insane New Net Worth Will Not Be Up for Grabs in Kim Kardashian Divorce

The story of Kanye West’s rise to fame is unparalleled and inspiring to so many people, from his falling in heaps of debt five years ago to his building an apparel and sneaker empire worth billions. Now, Bloomberg has announced that West’s company, Yeezy, through a partnership with Adidas AG and Gap Inc., is now valued at $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG — leaving West’s net worth to skyrocket to an estimated $6.6 billion. Yep, in the midst of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, many are saying that West might be the richest Black man of all time. Thanks to how they run their business, however, we don’t expect Kardashian to see a dime of his new net worth.

According to Forbes, Kimye “both independently own and operate their own businesses” — West’s Yeezy and Kardashian’s KKW Beauty. This means that West and Kardashian “will likely retain ownership, as well as any income from those endeavors.” And while they both have amassed a great fortune from their companies, it’s clear that West is the richer of the two.

West’s new collaboration with Gap Inc. is set to launch this upcoming summer and is already estimated by Bloomberg to be worth “as much as $970 million of that total.”

Kanye West now reportedly worth over $6.6 Billion (via @people). That would make him the richest black man in American history. This man's story though. — Mr. Slim (@ebenezer_slim) March 17, 2021

Alongside his income from high-profile partnerships with Yeezy line, the artist has also accrued $122 million in cash and stock. He’s raked in an additional $110 million from his extensive catalog of music and has another $1.7 billion in other assets — including Kardashian‘s famous Skims shapewear brand.

Kanye West is now the richest black man in the US with a net worth or $6.6b, he is miles ahead of other rappers: $6.6b – Kanye West

$1.4b – Jay Z

$1.0b – Diddy

$820m – Dr Dre

$230m – Eminem

$200m – Master P

$180m – Drake

$160m – Ice Cube

$150m – Pharrell

$150m – Snoop Dogg — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) March 18, 2021

The two have yet to finalize their divorce but have reportedly shown their dedication to sharing custody of their four children: Chicago, Psalm, North, and Saint. While things between the parents themselves may not be so cordial (see: West changing his phone number to dodge Kim’s calls), we trust these two will always look out for their family.

