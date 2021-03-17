Kate Middleton’s Reason For Being Upset at Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Is So Hypocritical

Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is continuing to have a ripple effect on the royal family. Kate Middleton is trying to process that the story about making Meghan cry over flower girl dresses became public once again — but remember, the press first reported that the reverse happened, with the Duchess of Sussex making the future queen upset.

Even though Meghan clearly stated that Kate owned up to her mistake and forgiveness has been granted, the Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly “mortified” about the fact that this incident was brought up in the interview. “Kate is so discreet and respects her personal life,” royal expert Kate Nicholl told OK! magazine. “You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others. So for this story to be circulating is very hard.”

When rumors about #MeghanMarkle were circulating, she was told to stay silent even though the #royalfamily spoke out about Kate Middleton rumors. #findingfreedomhttps://t.co/PHjBzqznQH — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 11, 2020

It’s easy to understand why Kate would be disappointed that her name was brought up in an unflattering light, but guess what? The same thing happened to Meghan and Kate did nothing to discredit the story and support her sister-in-law. It’s hypocritical to say it’s unfair only when it affects you.

The lack of support Markle and Prince Harry felt from their family members wounded them deeply. There seems to be no empathy from the palace even though the couple has done their best to communicate with them privately and publicly. The rift between Markle and Middleton shows that each senior royal member is in it for themselves. It’s about appearances and how they are portrayed publicly versus how they interact on a personal level behind closed doors.

It’s natural for family members to have disagreements, but if the palace can only see one side of the argument, it’s doubtful that the feud will ever be resolved. Middleton needs to understand that the U.K. press can turn on the royal family at a moment’s notice, so it’s better that the family sticks to a united front strategy — and that includes supporting Markle.

