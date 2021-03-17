In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed their latest collaboration with world leaders, including our very own President Joe Biden. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the holiday by sharing a special message with everyone in a new clip posted online and we’ll just say it — their partnership with Biden could not come at an odder time for the royal couple.

“I wish you all the best in this St. Patrick’s Day. Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” Biden says at the start of the video.

The video, which was shared by the Irish Foreign Ministry, then cuts to Kate and Prince William who are in festive green attire. William even speaks Irish at one point as he speaks to the camera. “We’re delighted to wish you all a very happy St. Patrick’s Day,” the Duchess said.

“We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic,” Prince William said before Kate added: “The warm welcome we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries, and the strength of the relationship between the U.K. and Ireland.”

Other noteworthy figures in the video besides President Biden include: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The video comes just a week after Prince William denied his brother’s claims that he and Meghan Markle experienced racial abuse within the royal family. Asked by Sky News if the royal family is indeed, racist, William sharply responded per Variety, “We are very much not a racist family.”

We know Biden has more important things to do than follow the royal family’s drama but it’s certainly an odd move on the Duke and Duchess’ part to post their holiday message without formally acknowledging Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview first — particularly since the Sussexes are the ones often accused of being too political.

