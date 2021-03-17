Tiger Woods Just Shared an Update On His Recovery After Car Crash

It’s been nearly a month since Tiger Woods suffered tremendous injuries from a single-car crash in Los Angeles. Woods was immediately rushed to the hospital in an effort to save his life and since then, fans of the legendary golfer have anxiously been awaiting updates on his recovery. Well, Woods himself took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the exciting news that he’s finally back home and “getting stronger every day.”

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” he began his Twitter statement. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Woods continued, “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Although it’s wonderful news that Woods is back home, he suffered some pretty serious injuries as a result of the crash and his road to recovery will undoubtedly be arduous. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Woods has been hesitant about reuniting with his kids as he doesn’t want them to see the full extent of his injuries. “Tiger has been in contact with his kids, but while he recovers, he’s fine with them being with [their mom] Elin [Nordegren] in Florida,” the insider said, adding, “He feels that it would be too dramatic for them to see their dad hurt. He’s reassured them that he’s getting better each day and everything’s going to be all right. Everyone’s taking things day by day.”

We’re sending Tiger Woods so much love as he works to get back on his feet.

