Michelle Obama Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel For Acting Like a Horny Teenager

Former first lady Michelle Obama has been on a press tour promoting new Netflix kids show Waffles + Mochi, but that doesn’t mean her interviewers are sticking to the script. On a late-night appearance with Jimmy Kimmel, Obama found herself asked about the day in 2011 when Navy SEAL Team Six killed Osama Bin Laden — per Kimmel, at then-President Barack Obama’s command. Rather, Michelle found herself asked about that night, and whether she and Barack had sex to celebrate. It isn’t the first time Kimmel has asked Michelle that; he’s also asked Barack. Setting aside that we’ve normalized invasively asking celebrities about their sex lives in general, or the increasingly casual treatment of the Obamas as star figures in public, or even the ways that social media has blurred the lines between public and private, I cannot think of a more inappropriate question for Kimmel to ask than whether Michelle and Barack made love to celebrate the death of Osama Bin Laden. And I couldn’t admire Michelle more for the way her response reflected the embarrassing nature of that question back on to Kimmel.

After Kimmel got through his question, Michelle wasted no time in addressing it — not by answering, obviously, but by addressing the question itself.

“I have to tell your audience that, for some very sick reason, you are very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event,” she said. “No one, in the history of all of the conversations I’ve had, has anybody ever drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel. “So I turn that back on you. You’re still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going, ’I hope nobody sees me.'”

Unfortunately, Kimmel, Michelle sees you — and so do we. Michelle Obama has drawn clear lines around what she does and doesn’t care to make public, and there’s a vast ocean of personal territory from which Kimmel could have chosen, rather than poking at an aspect he finds salacious and knows for certain she doesn’t want to address. You won’t catch Michelle off guard in these interviews, try as you might, and she’s reminded us of the gross truth lurking beneath the surface in these celebrity interviews, from this question to Britney Spears being quizzed about her virginity back in 2000. These kinds of questions reflect poorly on whoever’s asking — and no one else.

