Salma Hayek Gets Dirty For a Great Cause

If there is anyone who could get me to donate to a cause, it’s Salma Hayek. She is incredibly stunning, the coolest mom ever, has an amazing marriage to François-Henri Pinault, and is friends with some of our favorite celebrities (like Penelope Cruz). Her honesty and openness about her passions inspire us daily. Can we just be her? It’s no surprise that her latest Instagram photo is getting a lot of attention, featuring the star eating strawberries and posing with dirt on her face — and even that looks glamorous. It also happens to be for a great cause.

Related story 26 Celebrities Who Have Posted Nude Photos (On Purpose)

Hayek shared on Instagram that these photos (see Hayek’s post here) were for her partnership with the Million Gardens Movement, writing, “The most delicious fruit or vegetable is the one you plant yourself, or with your family. 🌶🥑🍅 Everyone should have the opportunity to grow their own food. That’s why I’m joining the @MillionGardensMovement to give 1 million gardens to families in need.”

Don't scroll past these new beach photos of Salma Hayek. 😍https://t.co/HWHEiAU45R — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 19, 2021

We couldn’t agree more, and growing vegetables and fruit is a great activity and learning experience for the kids, not to mention the amazing, fresh produce you get out of it as well. Fans are loving the post (we’re not surprised), with one writing “Most beautiful woman in the world! ❤️” and another commenting, “wonderful act of kindness.”

Leave it to Hayek to find such a worthy cause to promote — and to look so good doing it. Hayek definitely has our attention.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.