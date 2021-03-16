Prince William & Prince Harry Are Scheduled to See Each Other Sooner Than You Think

Prince William and Prince Harry might not be on the best terms right now, but they are going to have to deal with it face-to-face sooner than you think. Several family milestones will likely require the feuding brothers to figure out how to get along behind closed doors — and in public.

The first major event will be Prince Philip’s 100th birthday celebration on June 10. In normal times, this would be cause for a big celebration since he will be the first male royal to make it to triple digits. In pandemic times, it’s hard to see how a public ceremony can happen, but we know that Harry continues to speak warmly about his grandfather and would likely want to support him on his birthday. Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey told SheKnows in October that this event, just a few weeks before the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue on July 1, would be the first test of whether they could come together as brother.

“The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate his 100th birthday in June, and presumably both boys will be at that,” he said, after which “they have committed to come back next July the 1st which will be the 60th anniversary of Diana’s. William and Harry will stand side by side and unveil the statue they’ve commissioned in their mother’s honor.”

Given that Meghan Markle is due with the couple’s child sometime this summer, she might not be able to fly — but it wouldn’t be out of the question for Harry to make the trip. Gayle King already revealed that communication between Harry, William and Prince Charles has occurred, but the conversation has been “not productive” so far. The Sun is saying that angry texts have been exchanged by the two princes, but there is no middle ground right now. “William and Harry are as far apart as it’s possible to be — emotionally and physically,” a source told the U.K. publications. “Their relationship is at rock bottom. William’s raging with Harry after the Oprah interview.”

The last thing Diana would ever want is for her two sons to be estranged yet The Sun‘s source believes it is “totally unthinkable at the moment for them to be happily reunited.” If Prince Philip’s birthday is held away from the prying eyes of the press, they can hopefully try and work on their relationship privately. For Diana’s 60th anniversary statue, they are going to have to dig deep to come together as a family — just as their mother would want.

