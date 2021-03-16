Not One Royal Picked Up the Phone & Called Meghan Markle After Seeing That Oprah Interview

It has to be hard to be Meghan Markle right now because enough time has passed since her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, and no one from the royal family could be bothered to pick up the phone. We imagine this feels pretty rotten from her perspective because she laid out her truth and no one thought to say, “I’m sorry.”

Related story These Royal Family Tell-All Books Break Down Every Major Scandal in House of Windsor History

That’s the latest insight given by Gayle King on Tuesday’s CBS This Morning show where she revealed that she had spoken to Meghan and Prince Harry over the weekend. The news anchor shared that while the palace wants to keep this feud private, they aren’t making any moves to reconcile with the person who was hurt the most in this: Meghan.

“No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time,” said King. “And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.”

.@GayleKing says Prince Harry & Meghan also shared that no one in the royal family had spoken with Meghan as of this weekend. Gayle continued, “They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family.” pic.twitter.com/Sv0rgiD6YL — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021

We know it’s not easy to to discuss racism, particularly when it comes to family members. Yet Prince Harry and Meghan shared their story on television, so it might be time to have that difficult conversation. King explained that Harry has heard from Prince William and Prince Charles, but those discussions were “not productive.” With the royal family choosing not to make the first move in reaching out to Meghan, it indicates that they are not willing to acknowledge some of the hurt they have caused by not protecting her from the often-cruel U.K. headlines.

King sees it as a stalemate situation with the palace showing little interest in moving through that pain. “I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family,” she said. “At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family.”

Who is going to extend the olive branch and make Prince Harry and Meghan feel welcome in the family again? It’s going to take a lot of courage for someone to do it and also admit that they failed the couple while keeping less deserving family members safe. (Hello, Prince Andrew.) It’s a story that won’t have a happy ending overnight, but they can attempt to write the first chapter for a fresh start.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

