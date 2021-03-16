Malia Obama’s Boyfriend Made Quite the Impression on Barack & Michelle Obama

When COVID-19 hit, former first daughter Malia Obama’s senior year at Harvard University moved online and she headed home to stay with parents Michelle and Barack Obama. For some of that time, fellow college student and boyfriend Rory Farquharson came with her while figuring out his work visa as an international student, and got to know the family quite well — or so we assume. Whenever they’re asked about him, parents Barack and Michelle Obama really only ever have one thing to say: the boy can eat!

Related story Everything We Know about Malia & Sasha Obama's Post-White House Lives

In a new Today interview with Jenna Bush Hager, Michelle confirmed Barack’s previous joke that his grocery bill had gone up “30%” while Farquharson stayed with the family.

“We didn’t raise boys and so — they eat a lot,” Michelle said. “And sometimes we’d forget that he’d need to eat. He’d need to eat often! The poor boy would be sitting around waiting for the next meal…we weren’t even thinking about lunch.”

Michelle Obama explains that racism, like in Meghan Markle's case, shouldn't be a shocking surprise. https://t.co/Lko5rWJIKn — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 16, 2021

Ah, yes, the bottomless pit that is the stomach of a young man. The only thing we’re left wondering is whether Farquharson realized quite how much of an impression his eating habits made on the family, prompting former POTUS Barack Obama to pronounce: “Young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food.”

Malia Obama has been linked to Farquharson for nearly four years after they were spotted kissing in late 2017. Farquharson’s parents are in finance and he’s rumored to be pursuing the same path as Malia heads into the world of TV writing. It sounds like a power couple in the making — as long as he can take the heat from Barack and Michelle’s teasing.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

