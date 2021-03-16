Prince Philip Has Returned Home to Be With His Wife, the Queen

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, age 99, is headed home. After a mid-February admission to the hospital for what was reportedly only meant to be a few days stay, the royal has at last been granted permission to continue his post-surgery recovery at home in Windsor Castle, where he’s now reunited with wife Queen Elizabeth II. It’s been quite a hairy few weeks for the monarch while her husband battled infection and “a pre-existing condition,” per Buckingham Palace, to do with his heart. While she released statements on behalf of the royal family responding to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claims to Oprah WInfrey on CBS, her husband’s health remained a top concern for both the family and the public, all of whom are relieved to see these two together once again.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition,” Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement. “His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”

As Harry and Meghan battle undoubtedly stormy seas ahead with the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, it’s a relief to have one concern taken care of. We had no doubt that the Duke would get the best medical care, but after 73(!) years together, the Queen and Philip should never have to be apart too long.

