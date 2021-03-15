Jared Kushner Is Writing a Book About His Enormous Success in the White House

Jared Kushner is ready to tell all about his time in the White House with his father-in-law Donald Trump, and he’s focusing on the big wins he believes he had as a senior adviser. The book is expected to focus on his success in the Middle East and the deals he brokered between Israel and Arab states, according to Reuters. The book announcement also comes on the heels of an op-ed Kushner wrote in Sunday’s Wall Street Journal, so his post-White House silence is apparently over.

A source told Reuters that Kushner is “not looking to settle scores, but rather to provide historical context and help readers understand what it was like to work in the Trump White House.” He wants to give perspective to his work that he did behind the scenes during the Trump administration. While supporters of the last president will most likely applaud his contributions, there are plenty of critics who don’t want Kushner to rest on his self-proclaimed laurels.

His work on the coronavirus task force was criticized for his handling of PPE distribution to healthcare workers, and the entire administration’s lackadaisical approach to the pandemic left many scratching their heads as the fatalities from the virus added up. Kushner remains unbothered by any assessments of his work in the White House, though, and he even offered President Joe Biden some advice in his op-ed to “build on the progress in the Middle East” — you know, touting the work of the last administration. (Ahem, Kushner’s work.) Biden hasn’t responded to Kushner’s op-ed, but the current administration is focused on strengthening the economy and getting the U.S. out of a pandemic right now.

Even though Kushner may be celebrating the Trump administration’s successes, there are plenty of reports that he’s maintaining his distance from his father-in-law. He wants to keep his business opportunities open and away from the noise of the last four years. “Right now, he’s just checked out of politics,” a source told CNN about Kushner’s current work status.

It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that Kushner is looking to publish a book and try to forge his own path out from the shadow of his father-in-law. It might be easier said than done, though, because Trump’s personality looms large over Kushner’s White House accomplishments.

