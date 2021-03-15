How to Watch Matt James’ Season Finale of The Bachelor, No Cable Required

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor has been riddled with contestant drama, racist scandals, and calls for the show to overhaul how it approaches its reality stars — but months ago, filming all this at Nemacolin Resort, Matt and finalists Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young didn’t yet know that’s how the conversation around their story airing would go. We can certainly assume that Rachael didn’t expect photos of herself at a 2018 antebellum-themed formal to show up just as The Bachelor hinted she was a frontrunner for Matt’s heart, and that neither Matt nor Michelle were aware of those photos, nor of the fact that Chris Harrison’s defense of Rachael would go on to cost him his hosting gig. That means one thing: no matter how tonight plays out in terms of the story they wrapped months ago, it’s going to be nothing compared to the After the Final Rose that follows. Here’s how you can watch the finale live tonight for free, with or without cable.

The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET, and Matt’s finale is no exception. If you don’t have the option of watching on ABC with a cable log-in, streaming services Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and Youtube TV all offer access to the ABC channel as well — and all offer a free trial. Sign up today and 7 free days of Hulu, Fubo, or YouTube’s live TV service and then decide whether you want to pay the monthly rate to continue.

The Bachelor‘s problematic contestants and storylines may not be anything new, but the reckoning we’ve been promised — and Emmanuel Acho at the helm as host for AFTR — certainly is. We may not have the highest hopes for they can turn things around, but we’ll be watching.

