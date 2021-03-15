Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Had to Cancel These Multi-Day Destination Wedding Plans

Let’s just say that it’s been a dramatic year for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Coming on the heels of their split, not-split news, is the fact that they had two lavish weddings planned and both of them were canceled, thanks to the ongoing pandemic.

The original June wedding was supposed to be a multi-day affair in Positano, Italy, along the Amalfi Coast, according to Page Six. Of course, we know that the novel coronavirus had a different idea for spring and early summer weddings, so the power couple had to postpone the date and make it a smaller event. They decided that by August the pandemic would be a distant memory and they could have a bash at their Hamptons, New York, home.

But don’t think for a moment that this was going to be a cute, backyard affair with some folding chairs and flowers from her garden. Lopez has a pretty swanky estate in the beachside community of Watermill — it’s an eight-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom home that she purchased for $10 million in 2013. That wedding date also got canceled because they couldn’t safely have guests and social distancing amid the continuing coronavirus restrictions.

Of course, if they wanted to get married, they could have — nothing was stopping a justice of the peace or a preacher from marrying the two of them in a private ceremony. That might have been an indication that things were a bit rocky in 2020. J.Lo even admitted that they went to couples’ therapy during the pandemic to strengthen their relationship — which is always a smart move to kick off a healthy marriage, and there’s never any shame in doing that.

The recent on-again, off-again announcement — and those pesky Madison LeCroy text messages with Rodriguez — don’t signal good times for the couple right now, but we will see what the future holds. “They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up,” an insider told People. We will have to take their word for now and hope that better times are ahead.

