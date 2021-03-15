Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Your Favorite Celebrities at the 2021 Grammys

Last night, at Beyoncé’s award show, otherwise known as the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, our favorite celebrities showed up dressed to the nines in what turned out to be a history-making night for Bey and pop queen Taylor Swift alike, not to mention a huge success for opening musician Harry Styles. While his performance of “Watermelon Sugar” was enough to keep viewers talking all night, a behind-the-scenes encounter with ex Swift amid new relationship with director Olivia Wilde had fans of the former couple zeroing in — after all, everyone knows the real drama is happening when no one’s thinking about being televised. The 2021 Grammys had plenty of behind-the-scenes and after party moments that you won’t catch on cable, so read on to see what you missed in the show behind the show.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Beyoncé topped off a night winning multiple awards with a wardrobe change and a visit to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica for an after party with Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, and more.

Harry Styles & Taylor Swift

Before Bey could have her assistant grab her mask, she dutifully clapped a hand over her mouth while waiting outside the restaurant — you won’t catch her breaking COVID protocol!

The two-minute exchange that set the world ablaze: exes Styles and Swift share a friendly hello between awards at last night’s show. Styles appears to be saying “it was nice to see you.”

Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Kelly Rowland and husband Weatherspoon spent a long night partying with Beyoncé after her many award wins.

Lizzo & Harry Styles

John Legend’s album Bigger Love took home an award last night and he and Chrissy Teigen hit the town to celebrate in style.

Two musical legends in one photo — and Harry even got a boa to match!

Harry Styles & Dua Lipa

Everyone wanted a piece of Harry Styles last night, including fellow Brit Dua Lipa, whose performance of “Levitating” last night was pure pop excellence.

