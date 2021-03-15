Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Your Favorite Celebrities at the 2021 Grammys

Last night, at Beyoncé’s award show, otherwise known as the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, our favorite celebrities showed up dressed to the nines in what turned out to be a history-making night for Bey and pop queen Taylor Swift alike, not to mention a huge success for opening musician Harry Styles. While his performance of “Watermelon Sugar” was enough to keep viewers talking all night, a behind-the-scenes encounter with ex Swift amid new relationship with director Olivia Wilde had fans of the former couple zeroing in — after all, everyone knows the real drama is happening when no one’s thinking about being televised. The 2021 Grammys had plenty of behind-the-scenes and after party moments that you won’t catch on cable, so read on to see what you missed in the show behind the show.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Harry Styles & Taylor Swift
The two-minute exchange that set the world ablaze: exes Styles and Swift share a friendly hello between awards at last night’s show. Styles appears to be saying “it was nice to see you.”
Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Lizzo & Harry Styles
Two musical legends in one photo — and Harry even got a boa to match!
Harry Styles & Dua Lipa
Everyone wanted a piece of Harry Styles last night, including fellow Brit Dua Lipa, whose performance of “Levitating” last night was pure pop excellence.
Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.
Leave a Comment