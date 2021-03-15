Prince Philip’s Health Seems Far Worse Than Royal Family Originally Let On

Prince Philip is still hoping to make his way home after a month in the hospital, but it seems like the recovery process is taking longer than expected. While the palace originally stated that Prince Philip’s hospitalization was expected to be a short stay (and confirmed that it wasn’t related to COVID-19), his health took a more serious turn earlier this month; now, at 99 years of age, he’s healing from heart surgery, and it’s understandable that would take considerable time. It can only be adding more stress to the royal family, as the palace is under enormous pressure after the fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey last week.

Related story Drew Barrymore Says Being Sent to a Psychiatric Hospital at 13 Was ‘the Best Thing to Happen to Me’

Queen Elizabeth’s husband entered the hospital on Feb. 16 to treat an infection, and was able to walk into the hospital on his own, after traveling there by car — not an emergency vehicle, per CNN. But earlier this month he was transferred from King Edward VII Hospital to St Bartholomew’s, where he underwent heart surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

The surgery was successful and he’s now resting back at King Edward VII Hospital, but it’s unclear when he will be able to go home to recuperate. While it’s understandable to be concerned about his health, there are a few in the U.K. media who have said it’s Meghan and Harry’s fault for his medical woes.

Let’s be clear: Anyone who thinks an elderly man’s heart condition, which happened well before the Oprah interview, is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s fault is just looking to make headlines. Yet it is in the realm of possibility that the stress the entire monarchy is under could be affecting Prince Philip’s recovery — at least that is a plausible scenario. It’s also understandable that at his advanced age, his healing process could take a long time.

Queen Elizabeth and the rest of The Firm have to figure out a way to get the press to settle down, but it doesn’t look like the headlines are going away in the U.K., nor the U.S., anytime soon. They have dug their heels in royal tradition instead of finding ways to evolve, which has only created a bigger rift between the family and Meghan and Harry. There’s a lot to be worried about right now, especially when Prince Philip’s hospital stay doesn’t have an end in sight.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

