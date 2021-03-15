Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Have Welcomed a Baby Daughter

Congratulations to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews! Kate Middleton’s little sister is now a mum twice over with the arrival of their second little one, a darling baby sister for their 2-year-old son Arthur. Sources have confirmed that mom and baby are healthy and happy, and their baby girl’s name confirms that aunty Kate will be more than a little honored to meet her new niece. Baby Grace Elizabeth Jane, meet aunt Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, who’s not only the future queen but also your middle name twin.

A source confirmed the baby’s arrival to People: Grace was born around 4:22 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs, 7 oz., with Pippa and Grace both “doing well” after her arrival.