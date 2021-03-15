Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Have Welcomed a Baby Daughter

Congratulations to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews! Kate Middleton’s little sister is now a mum twice over with the arrival of their second little one, a darling baby sister for their 2-year-old son Arthur. Sources have confirmed that mom and baby are healthy and happy, and their baby girl’s name confirms that aunty Kate will be more than a little honored to meet her new niece. Baby Grace Elizabeth Jane, meet aunt Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, who’s not only the future queen but also your middle name twin.
A source confirmed the baby’s arrival to People: Grace was born around 4:22 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs, 7 oz., with Pippa and Grace both “doing well” after her arrival.
“She’s perfect,” a source added to the outlet: “Everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.”
With all the tumult about the royal family in the news these days, we hope that Pippa and husband Matthews are able to keep to themselves and enjoy their magical first few days with their baby girl. With COVID-19 restrictions being what they are and 99-year-old Prince Philip still in the hospital, it’s unclear when the rest of the family might be able to come meet the new arrival, but we have no doubt Prince William and Kate will be knocking down the door as soon as they can.
What’s more, baby Grace has a first cousin-in-law once removed to meet too, or however it is that she’s related to Princess Eugenie’s son August, whose mom Eugenie is first cousins with Grace’s uncle William. A new generation of the royal family is upon us — and all things considered, the timing couldn’t be better.
