Barack Obama Details How His & Michelle Obama’s Lifestyle Changed When They Made More Money

Barack Obama wasn’t born into a life of privilege, but he knows how his life changed when it came to finances. He had an easy way of marking his economic change by taking a look at his Hawaiian vacations with wife Michelle Obama over the decades — they went from couch surfing to the lap of luxury.

Related story Michelle Obama Just Got Even More Candid About Coming 'Through the Struggle' of Marriage

This revelation came in a frank discussion about money with singer Bruce Springsteen on their Spotify eight-episode podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA. Barack was reflecting on an impressive Christmas present he gave Michelle last year — it was five stars all the way. “I arranged for us to have a dinner on the top deck of this hotel overlooking Waikiki. Left the girls behind. Some friends arranged this Hawaiian trio,” he shared. “It was a good setup. Watched the sun go down. I was quite pleased with myself.”

With that once-in-lifetime moment, the couple looked back to where they started in the 20 years they had been visiting Hawaii together. The first time they stayed on his grandparents’ couch — not exactly the Four Seasons hotel — but they managed to upgrade to a motel room that “was like five miles from the beach” the following year. Those milestones meant a lot in the lean years when just having the privacy of a room away from family meant a lot to them.

Things got really fancy when they “moved to a legit hotel that had a pool in the general vicinity of the beach.” For a decade they settled into the Sheraton. “You’re gettin’ there,” joked Springsteen. The well-known hotel chain is where many families are happy to stay — it’s a nice, clean room to rest your head after a day at the beach. But the Obama family thought things were getting really fancy when they were able to afford a junior suite so mom and dad could have some alone time.