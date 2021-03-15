John Travolta Poses With Benjamin Travolta in This Rare Look at Kelly Preston’s Lookalike Son

There is no doubt that John Travolta is a family man. From his adorable Christmas video to his throwback fam pictures, Travolta is totally proud of his kids and incredibly close to his family. His daughter, Ella Travolta, has publically called him her best friend. She’s even starred in a Superbowl commercial doing a famous dance from Grease with her dad. Travolta’s latest family post is bittersweet: It’s a photo of his son, Benjamin Travolta, looking so much like his late mama, Kelly Preston. The tragic, unexpected loss of Preston to breast cancer this past year has no doubt impacted their family greatly, but it’s wonderful to see them celebrating the small joys.

Related story John Travolta's Daughter Ella Calls Him Her 'Best Friend' In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Travolta took to Instagram to post the sweet photo, sharing that they have a new addition to the family. He is wrapping his arms around Benjamin, who’s holding the kitty, as they both smile for the camera. He wrote, simply, “Ben’s new cat Crystal.” Isn’t that one of the cutest cats you’ve ever seen? We couldn’t help but notice Ben’s stark resemblance to Preston.

The last time we saw Ben on Travolta’s Instagram feed, the actor was wishing his son a happy 10th birthday alongside a sweet shot of himself hugging his boy — they both look so happy:

Losing a member of your family, especially a parent, at a young age is devastating, but we’re glad to see these two smiling after the year they’ve had, and embracing the joy a new pet can bring. And speaking of, welcome to this clearly loving family, kitty cat Crystal!

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity kids lost their parents too soon.

