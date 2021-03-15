Has Anyone Won More Grammys Than Beyoncé? How the Singer Just Made History

Honestly, it’s Beyoncé’s world and we’re just living in it. So far at tonight’s 63rd annual Grammy Awards ceremony; Queen B has taken home awards for the best music video for “Brown Skin Girl” as well as best rap performance and best rap song for “Savage,” with Megan Thee Stallion. As she went on stage with Megan Thee Stallion to accept the latter award, host of the night Trevor Noah shared the exciting news that Beyoncé was tied for the most Grammy-winning female artist of all time with Alison Krauss. And now, with the win of her fourth award for best R&B performance for “Black Parade,” Beyoncé just surpassed Krauss with the most Grammy awards. Congratulations B!

Related story These Women Made TV & Film History

In her speech following her last award Beyoncé said, “I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world — this is overwhelming.”

It’s clear that’s she’s been successful in her efforts to do that throughout the course of her career and she continues to be a trailblazer in the industry. At tonight’s event, Beyoncé was the top contender with nine nominations, and she’s still up for (arguably) one of the biggest awards of the night a.k.a record of the year, where the singer is actually a double nominee with her songs “Black Parade” and “Savage.” Talk about iconic!

And Beyoncé wasn’t the only one that had a historic night in the Carter family, Blue Ivy Carter won her first Grammy for best music video alongside her mama. We’re so happy for the two, and with more award categories waiting to be announced, we wouldn’t be surprised if Beyoncé takes home even more awards home by the end of the night!

Before you go, click here to see whose net worth is higher in these celebrity couples.