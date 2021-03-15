Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Have Welcomed Their First Baby Into The World

Congratulations are in order for Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, who just welcomed their first child into the world! We couldn’t be more thrilled for the parents as they embark on their new journey of parenthood. Kushner shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside an adorable first peek at their little one. See the announcement below.

“Welcome to the world 🌎” Kushner wrote. In the photo, Kloss and Kushner’s baby is wrapped in a blanket and sporting a baby blue beanie. The couple’s newest addition to the family comes just years after they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony back in October 2018.

News broke that Kloss was expecting back in October when a source told People that the model was “overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021” and “will be the most amazing mother.” Despite this, Kloss chose to keep her pregnancy a secret for a while longer and it wasn’t until November when she confirmed the news with a seriously stunning baby bump video on the ‘gram.

In the video, she can be heard saying “Good morning, hello baby” as the camera pans over to her growing belly. So sweet!

Already in the comments, many of the couple’s A-list friends have chimed in to congratulate the parents on the birth of their child. Kate Hudson simply commented a series of five red hearts while excited fans freak out over the news.

We’re sure the new parents are beaming with joy and we’re sending the new parents so so much love!

