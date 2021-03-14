Outlander fans asked and asked, and today they received the news they’ve been hoping for: Outlander has been renewed early for a seventh season. Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin released the news in a video today and kind of broke the internet. Fans are collectively freaking out. That means two more years of Outlander — at least. Currently, Balfe, Heughan, and the rest of the cast are filming Season 6 in snowy Scotland. They returned to set after a Covid-induced year-long hiatus. Season 6 will air most likely in early 2022, or if fans are lucky, perhaps late 2021. Now, I’m not a mathematician but seven seasons will bring us to 2023 or 2024 — Marty McFly has nothing on Claire Fraser! So much more Outlander to enjoy.

It’s official finally….!!! Season 7 is a go!!! So excited to continue this story and thanks to all our fans …. if you didn’t watch, we wouldn’t get to film! #Outlanderseason7 https://t.co/W5jIMAonvl — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) March 14, 2021

In the announcement video, Skelton, Rankin, Balfe, and Heughan read fan questions — and there were no fewer than 17 questions about whether there will be a seventh season. They’re all clearly in costume for Season 6. Roger looks older. I’m no detective, but that’s what I discovered. His beard is very beardy too.

So how is the internet feeling about this news? They’re pretty chill about it.

The way that Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser is actually the answer to our prayers 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/a8Bk63EZid — SA7AH (@TinyTunney) March 14, 2021

Good morning to the outlander season 7 renewal & the outlander season 7 renewal only😌 — Marina Khalili (@MarinaKhalili) March 14, 2021

Fans are hoping Balfe will direct an episode, which she’s admitted she’s wanted to do, and her fellow cast members have also expressed their support. Twitter fan @mushka_mushk tweeted Balfe, “Excited to watch you all & really excited to hopefully see you you’re your directorial mark. Thank you for your excellent work!” Balfe and Heughan became producers last year. Will Balfe add director to her title in Season 7 or maybe Season 6 even? Time will tell. There’s a Claire time-travel joke in here somewhere but I will not make it. Not gonna do it.

What else do fans want for Season 7? Some are hoping Laura Donnelly will return as Jenny in Season 7. Donnelly is in a new show for HBO, so a Season 6 appearance seems unlikely. But seven could be luckier. Jenny always brought the fire (and water) to Jamie and Claire, and her return would no doubt be exciting. She has years of yelling at them to make up for. And we need to see it.

MANIFESTING LAURA DONNELLY FOR OUTLANDER SEASON 7 pic.twitter.com/jH0QbbBwdp — : (@clairress) March 14, 2021

Outlander, based on Diana Gabaldon’s iconic book series, first aired in 2014. Season 5 pulled storylines from books 5 and 6. Gabaldon is close to finishing the ninth book in the series.

So Jamie and Claire’s love story will continue for a few years and all we have to do is wait. If you want to catch up on Season 5, you can get the DVD (complete with bloopers and all sorts of extras) or watch along on Starz, and then read our episode recaps. And since we have time, why not re-binge the whole show? Here’s our list of the best all-time episodes ever — spoiler alert, it’s basically every episode.

Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe Starz

If that doesn’t satisfy your Outlander soul and you need an Outlander-ish fix, Sam Heughan’s Men in Kilts is the perfect way to get through Droughtlander. Each episode includes Outlander facts or locations, and former co-star Graham McTavish joins Heughan for this epic road trip, in which McTavish’s life is endangered no less than three times an episode. Plus, you also get some vintage Outlander flashbacks.

So rest easy, Balfe and Heughan will be Sassenaching on Starz well into the future — and we couldn’t be happier. Looking forward to at least seven years of Jamie and Claire’s super stressful and iconic love story!

