Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Issue a Statement on Their Relationship

Looks like it’s not over for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romance just yet. The famous couple was reported to have called off their engagement yesterday but now A-Rod and J.Lo have given fans a much-needed update on their relationship status. In a joint statement obtained by People, the two announced that they are, in fact, still together and are “working through some things.”

Related story Madison LeCroy Allegedly Signed an NDA for Alex Rodriguez, Even Though He Says He's Never Met Her

“They were having problems before she left for the Dominican Republic. Filming made it worse because they haven’t been able to see each other much in person,” a source told the outlet, adding, “But they love each other and want to keep working on things.” Lopez is currently filming in the Dominican Republic for her new movie Shotgun Wedding while Rodriguez is in Miami — so it’s understandable that the distance might have strained their relationship even further.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Rodriguez had cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Although the reality TV star denied ever having met up with the ex MLB player in person, she did admit to communicating with Rodriguez via FaceTime and DMs. The flirtation between LeCroy and Rodriguez is thought to have caused problems with his famous fiancée (I mean, who wouldn’t be upset?) but another source has told People that the Southern Charms star “had no bearing on the rough patch at all. “

Earlier today, TMZ caught up with Rodriguez who confirmed he was not single. “They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up,” an insider told People.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.