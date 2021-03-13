Madison LeCroy Allegedly Signed an NDA for Alex Rodriguez, Even Though He Says He’s Never Met Her

ICYMI: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly called off their two-year engagement, leaving our hearts shattered. Things seemed to have been going smoothly for the couple, that is until damning rumors that Rodriguez was having an affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy leaked. While the reality TV star insisted that she never met with A-Rod in person, they are reported to have communicated over FaceTimes and DMs. And according to LeCroy’s co-star Shep Rose, Rodriguez made LeCroy sign an NDA about their relationship.

Related story Kanye West Reportedly Changed His Number So Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Reach Him

In an interview with Us Weekly, Rose revealed that LeCroy was asked to sign the non-disclosure agreement. “I know that there was, like, an NDA signed, which doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, not worth the price of the paper they’re printed on,” he said.

He then added his two cents about the situation, “It’s crazy and, you know, mixed emotions about it because I think our show started as fairly normal, humble people … your average small-town, Southern people. And now it’s like, you know, DMing baseball stars and stuff and it’s all good. It’s not anybody’s fault, but it’s turned into something a little more cheesy than I would’ve liked, but that was bound to happen.”

Fans of the show will recall that Rodriguez and LeCroy were first linked back in February 2021 after another Southern Charm co-star, Craig Conover, claimed at the reunion that she “flew to Miami to f*ck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player. After rumors began swirling that he was referring to Rodriguez, LeCroy shared her side of the story.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she told Page Six, adding that she “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”

“Things got out of control on that reunion. Craig [Conover] was not happy and was shot out of a cannon and the accusations started to fly,” Rose told Us Weekly.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.