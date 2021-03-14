Don’t Miss Any of the 2021 Grammy Awards — Here’s How You Can Watch for Free

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards ceremony kicks off tonight, March 14, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS, and honestly, we can’t wait. And after a year of Zoom performances, awards, and virtually no concerts, the Grammys is boasting The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah as host and a slew of acts — including Taylor Swift, BTS, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin — so it’s sure to be an exciting night. And even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch the show — free!

The Grammys were originally scheduled for Jan. 31, but they were delayed due to COVID-19. In addition to the acts mentioned above, look for performances, both pre-taped and live, from Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, John Mayer, Maren Morris, and Mickey Guyton.

So if you’ve been missing concerts, you really need to tune in to see some of pop, rap, rock, and country’s biggest stars perform.

How to Watch the 2021 Grammy Awards for Free

No cable? No problem! You can tune in by signing up for a free trial of Paramount+, Hulu + Live, or fuboTV.

Paramount+ just launched last week (and replaced CBS All Access), and the new platform is starting off strong by live-streaming the Grammy Awards. Paramount+ is offering a month-long free trial until March 31. Take advantage of this deal and have extra time to browse what other shows this app has to offer.

You can catch the Grammy Awards ceremony with a subscription to Hulu + Live. If you don’t have one, don’t fret. Hulu + Live has a 7-day free-trial, so you can see if you want to add this streaming service to your monthly rotation.

Hulu + Live $64.99/month Buy now

Watch the 63rd annual Grammy Awards with fuboTV. The streaming service lets you live stream most major channels, such as CBS, ABC, and NBC. Luckily, they also offer a 7-day free trial.

FuboTV $64.99/month Buy now

