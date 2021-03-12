Serena Williams Is House-Hunting in Montecito Near BFF Meghan Markle

If it wasn’t abundantly clear from Sunday night’s Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Montecito, California is the hot spot for Hollywood’s A-list talent. Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Rob Lowe have led the way to making the sleepy town chic and it looks like one of Markle’s BFFs has been influenced to make the move. Serena Williams is reportedly house-hunting in the area after listing her Beverly Hills home for $7.5 million, according to Page Six.

The move makes a lot of sense for the elite tennis player and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, because the Santa Barbara area enclave offers a lot of privacy, great schools for their daughter, Alexis Jr, 3, to attend, and of course, access to Markle and Prince Harry. The women have never been shy about their friendship, whether it is Markle rooting Williams on at Wimbledon or Williams coming to the Duchess of Sussex’s defense when she’s attacked by the media — their loyalty runs deep.

“We were actually just texting each other this morning,” Williams said in a 2018 interview with Australia’s The Sunday Project. “We have known each other for a long time, but we really are relying on each other a lot recently.”

That unwavering support was on display this week when Williams posted a beautiful note for her friend on Instagram. “Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example- with empathy and compassion,” the tennis star wrote. “She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.” She went on to express empathy for the racism she has endured because it’s something the all-star athlete has endured for much of her career.

“I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong- both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S,” Williams concluded. Who wouldn’t want a friendship like that? It makes even more sense that the women would want to live near each other and raise their families together, especially after the last few years Meghan and Harry have experienced. For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, keeping trustworthy friends close by is probably high on their list.

