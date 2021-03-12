Kim Kardashian Is Making Sure She Puts Her Kids First Amid Divorce With Kanye West

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might not be speaking to each other at all at the moment, taking care of their four kids as they finalize their divorce is reportedly Kim’s number one priority. Growing up with such a tight-knit crew of sisters and her mother by their side, Kardashian clearly understands the value of family — which is why the Skims founder has been making a clear extra effort to spend quality time with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm and making them feel loved. Most recently, the mom shared some of her signature selfies from a pizza party she had with her kiddos, and it looks so sweet.

Pizza Party 🍕 pic.twitter.com/KGGHXDrT70 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2021

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned her Twitter post simply, “Pizza Party 🍕” but the pictures shared are worth a thousand words.

Posing with her half-eaten pizza, Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes photos of her exclusive party with her eldest children North and Saint. A smiling North flashed a toothy smile while Saint opted for sticking his tongue out and looking away from the camera. Yep, North is becoming more and more like her modeling mama by the day!

Navigating divorce and co-parenting isn’t easy — for adults or kids — and we can only imagine Kardashian and her children are feeling the effects of this life-altering change, but we love that the mama is making time for family fun and ensuring her kids feel supported as she and West navigate their less-than-pleasant situation. Luckily, West seems to be just as involved in his kids’ life, too.

Previously a Page Six insider shared that West has been planning his visits with his kids when Kim is out of the house. “She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids,” they said. “They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

