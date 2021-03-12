Prince Charles Might Be Bothered By the Oprah Winfrey Interview More Than We Realize

Prince Charles might have looked unbothered the other day when he was asked about the Oprah Winfrey interview at a public event, but it sounds like he’s quite upset by the whole situation. According to royal insiders per The Sun, not only is the Prince of Wales frustrated by Prince Harry’s revelation that his father stopped returning his calls, he wanted to issue an itemized rebuttal to his son’s claims.

“Prince Charles wanted to rebut, point by point, the claims that had been made,” a source told the U.K. publication. Queen Elizabeth’s approach was more subtle with a public statement that acknowledged the palace’s sadness over Meghan Markle and Harry’s experiences while keeping any further discussions private.

The insider’s view on the actions Prince Charles wanted to take as a response reflects exactly what Vanity Fair sources reported, saying he was “in a state of despair” over his son and daughter-in-law’s allegations. “For Prince Harry to say that he felt let down by his father must have been a difficult thing to say and hard for Charles to hear,” royal author Sarah Gristwood told the publication. “Now, just at a time when by and large Charles had started to look like a more popular King than one would have guessed, here’s a major blow to his reputation. That his son felt let down by him.”

It makes us wonder if Prince Charles is more worried about his reputation or his relationship with his son? He has a history when it comes to being insensitive to family members, including Princess Diana. Maybe he forgot how that story unfolded when the Duchess of Sussex became a part of the senior royals? Perhaps he felt threatened by Harry and Meghan’s fresh approach to service and communication in their public roles, which is something the palace tried to squash every step of the way — they preferred the old-school control on royal life.

Certainly, some damage has been done, though, and Prince Charles may likely see a cloud of suspicion linger over him regarding possible racist questions about grandson Archie. It may be why he wanted to take a more aggressive approach in responding to Winfrey’s interview, but the Queen won out in the end.

