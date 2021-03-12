Meghan Markle Already Has a Family Heirloom to Share With Her Daughter

One of the many things we adore about Meghan Markle is her innate independence — and it’s one of the many qualities we hope that the Duchess of Sussex will pass along to her and Prince Harry ’s children. And now that she’s having a baby girl, it sounds like Meghan will be passing along an heirloom that embodies that very trait. In a 2015 interview with Hello! magazine , the Duchess revealed that she splurged on a Cartier watch to celebrate a milestone her TV show Suits reached — and had her future daughter in mind as she made the purchase.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” Meghan explained at the time. “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.”

The famous Cartier watch (which retails for $6,200) is a jewelry piece that most of us would agree would be a dream to inherit, but Meghan made sure she personalized the heirloom a step further. “I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day,” she told the publication. “That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

As Page Six pointed out, Meghan is believed to have been gifted another Cartier watch from Prince Harry, which he inherited from his late mother Princess Diana.

Honestly, Meghan engraving her initials into the watch as both the giver and receiver of the Tank watch is such a power move and we know that the symbolic choice is one the Duchess must be excited to pass on.

