Salma Hayek & Penelope Cruz Look Even More Stunning Posing Together

Salma Hayek is always stunning, and somehow the star has found the secret to looking more and more gorgeous with every photo she shares. While Hayek has undeniably aged gracefully (seriously what is her secret?!) we’re big fans of the throwback photos she often shares that show her in her youth. And for her latest social media post, the actress has dug up a gorgeous photo of her and her longtime friend Penelope Cruz posing together. To put things plainly, we’d kill for an invite into their BFF circle.

“Who wants Covid-19 to be over. Me!!!! Me!!!! Quien quiere que se acabe el COVID-19. Yo!!!! Yo!!!! #bff @penelopecruzoficial #tbt,” Hayek wrote (see the full post and cute photo here). In the photo, the two leading ladies are each raising a hand — a cute nod to Hayek’s caption — and you better believe our hands are currently raised just as high.

But until the pandemic is over, we’ll be following in the footsteps of Hayek and reminisce with fun throwback moments of our own. After all, the next best thing to actually enjoying moments with your friends is remembering the good times of when the photographs were taken.

We’d love to see these two friends work together again, and we’re not alone. One fan commented, “Where I can sign a petition to have you and penélope working together again?” Umm, please direct us to the petition because we are so here for a Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz film collaboration. And by the looks of Hayek’s photo, it doesn’t seem like either actress would need much convincing to be totally on board.

