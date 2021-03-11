Sharon Osbourne Gave an Incredibly Embarrassing Defense of Piers Morgan’s Meghan Markle Comments

Piers Morgan has relentlessly been spewing negative criticism about Meghan Markle ever since the Duchess reportedly cut off their friendship. And while the vitriol Morgan has shared about his former friend has been mostly unchecked over the years, it seems as though his reign of terror on ITV’s Good Morning Britain has finally come to an end. The British (former) host received widespread backlash after he — once again — had nothing nice to say about the Duchess of Sussex after she admitted to feeling suicidal as a royal member and highlighted the racial abuse she faced. Although Morgan has resigned from his position, Sharon Osbourne has now entered the discourse to prop her friend up and decided to publicly support his disturbing remarks.

Osbourne defended Morgan on The Talk in a conversation with her co-host Sheryl Underwood as she addressed a tweet she had made earlier that day.

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

“.@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you,” Osbourne wrote. “People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.” Framing Morgan as a victim when he has continually been the instigator is a weird hill to die on, but nevertheless, Osbourne stood by her stance on her talk show. “I’m not racist neither is Piers racist,” Osbourne said.

“Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” she said on The Talk. “Because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion…I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend” Her co-host then pushed back and tried to explain why Morgan’s comments were inherently racist and asked, “What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?”

A defensive Osbourne snapped back in tears and said, “I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me racist.” She added, “How can I be racist about anybody? How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?”

“If he doesn’t like someone — and I think this is for everyone that is born white — if Piers doesn’t like someone and they happen to be Black, does that make him racist?” Osbourne asked.

No Sharon, not liking someone doesn’t make you a racist, but sharing your racist thoughts sure does!

