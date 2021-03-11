Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton’s Relationship May Be Permanently Over

When you meet your partner, you hope they’ll fold into your world seamlessly, becoming best friends with your best friends and family to your family. In the case of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, we all know how those hopes played out on a global scale — but even early on, it seemed clear that Kate Middleton and Meghan weren’t about to become the best-buddy duo at Harry and Prince William’s sides. They had a friendly relationship, with the exception of the odd row over flower girl dresses, but they were not in one another’s inner circle. Now that Meghan and Harry have shared the depths of their unpleasant experience in the monarchy, much of which implicated Kate and William, a source has come out to confirm what we long suspected: the tiny spark of friendship between Meghan and Kate has fizzled out. And maybe it’s time we stop pretending this friendship would even make sense.

According to an Us Weekly source, Kate and Meghan haven’t spoken “directly in over a year” — but even this source admits that’s not shocking given their lackluster history.

“They were never that close,” the source confirms. “But the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly.”

Sure — if your husband is fighting with his brother, that’s a weird time to try and reconnect with that brother’s wife, with whom you’ve never been particularly close. But let’s call a spade a spade: they weren’t besties at the best of times, and their relationship now has likely been affected less by new drama between William and Harry than this suggests. Why? Because they never had much of a relationship at all. There simply was never anything there.

