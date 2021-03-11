Denise Richards’ Lookalike Daughter Sam Sheen Is So Grown Up & Glowing in These New Photos

It’s always incredible when fans get to watch Hollywood star’s kids grow up before our eyes. So when Denise Richards took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Sam’s 17th birthday — we were truly in awe of how fast time flies. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares Sam and Lola Rose with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Not only does Sam look so mature, but she looks so much like her stunning mother. Take a peek at the sweet tribute below!

“Can’t believe my beautiful baby girl is 17!!!! Time flies by so fast, so amazed the beautiful young woman you’ve become,” Richards began her post to her daughter.

She continued, “Although a part of me would give anything to have those years back when you were little. I cherish those precious moments. I love you so much Sami girl. I’m so proud of you. You’re beyond beautiful inside and out and so compassionate. I love you my Sami💕 Happy Birthday 🎂”

The heartfelt caption was made even sweeter by the carousel of photos Richards shared. While most of the snaps are selfies courtesy of Sam, the last pic — which was a magazine cover where she and Charlie introduced her to the world — had us feeling all the more emotional.

Last year on Sam’s 16th birthday, Richards shared the same People cover where she’s seen smiling with Charlie as the then-couple holds their adorable baby girl. The headline reads, “Hello, Baby!” We love that the mom decided to share that nostalgic cover again with her followers and it’s definitely a tradition we vote continues as the years go by.

Sam dropped in her mom’s post to share a cute message in response, “thank you mom i love you ❤️❤️.”

The mother-daughter bond these two share is honestly so touching to see. Happy Birthday, Sam!

