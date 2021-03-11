Donald Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen May Be Helping Put Him Behind Bars

From one man who knows a little something about political scandal to another: the former counsel to President Richard Nixon now says that Donald Trump is days away from being indicted by the Manhattan district attorney. Former attorney John Dean has been keeping tabs on another ex-lawyer’s visits to the DA’s office: Michael Cohen, the personal lawyer for Donald Trump who himself was arrested and sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress and violating campaign finance laws when he paid off porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their affairs with Trump. Cohen has since turned on Trump, and Dean says that his regular visits to the DA’s office can only mean one thing: his information about Trump will lead to the former President being indicted for his criminal behavior, and he thinks it’s coming any day now.

“From personal experience as a key witness I assure you that you do not visit a prosecutor’s office 7 times if they are not planning to indict those about whom you have knowledge,” Dean wrote on Twitter. “It is only a matter of how many days until DA Vance indicts Donald & Co.”

Cohen formerly served as Trump’s right-hand man on absolutely everything, from denying allegations of infidelity and sexual assault to wife Melania Trump to using his personal money to bail the former President out. He’s since dedicated himself to trying to undo some of the harm he caused by helping cement Trump’s power, hosting other defectors from the former President’s camp on podcast Mea Culpa to share what they know.

In other words: There’s every reason to believe that Cohen is indeed helping to indict Trump — and, that he would have the insider information to back up his claims.

