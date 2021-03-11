Prince William Is Now Actively Denying Meghan Markle’s Claims of Racism in the Royal Family

Well, that settles that. Prince William has gone beyond expressing his disappointed reaction in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview to friends and is now actively speaking out to refute their claims, leaving very little hope that the brotherly relationship Prince Harry described as “space” would be on the mend any time soon. During a royal visit to an East London school, William fielded questions from reporters who were naturally eager to hear his response to Harry and Meghan’s revelations. Asked by Sky News directly about the claims of racism within the royal family that came out during the interview, such as the unnamed royal family member who asked how dark Archie’s skin would be, William didn’t hesitate in giving a definitive answer.

Ready for it? It may be what we expected, but it’s still hard to hear: “We are very much not a racist family,” William responded to the reporter’s question, per Variety. And cue the chorus of groans heard ’round the world.

Here’s the thing: there’s no such thing as “not racist, just curious how dark your baby will be.” There’s no such thing as “not racist, but won’t condemn flagrant racist attacks levied against family members.” Even setting aside the royal family’s long colonial history that makes denying racism within it laughable, Meghan’s recent experience as a royal has proven that the royal family does not know how to adequately interact with and protect its only non-white member. That’s racist, plain and simple.

William added that he hasn’t “spoken to him [Harry] yet, but I will do.” After this public comment, we’re not so sure that conversation will go as well as he hopes.

