Halle Berry’s Stunning Crop Top Ballgown Shows Off Her Insane Body

Halle Berry never ceases to amaze us. I think we all would love to know her secret to aging gracefully. She is, for sure, one of the most beautiful women in the world. Not only is she stunning, but she is incredibly talented and hilarious. From her Instagram Live show “Bad and Booshy” to her incredible acting career, Berry is a force to be reckoned with. She can pull off any look, even a crop top ball gown…yes, you heard us right. Halle Berry shared some amazing photos (and videos) showing off her insane body in one of the coolest dresses we have ever seen. Her boyfriend, Van Hunt, is one seriously lucky guy.

She took to Instagram to share the stunning photos writing, “looking for a red carpet moment ✨ (This beauty was designed by @csiriano)” Honestly, we cannot wait to see what incredibly red carpet looks she wears in the future. Can we have Christian Siriano design us a beautiful dress like this? Halle Berry could probably wear a paper bag and look stunning, but this dress is next level. The 3D butterfly detail is what does it for us. Not only did Berry post some beautiful photos showing off her amazing figure, but also a video strutting around in the dress. We couldn’t be happier to see her so playful and full of joy.

Her confidence is an inspiration for all of us. We should all go put on our favorite dress, walk around, look at ourselves in the mirror, and just feel beautiful. Trust us, it never hurts to love yourself.

