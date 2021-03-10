The Queen Will Be Interviewing Royals to Find Out Who Asked About Archie’s Skin Color

Queen Elizabeth is determined to get to the bottom of the mysterious royal, who reportedly made insensitive and racist comments to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about Archie’s skin color. The matriarch is keeping the investigation private, but she’s reportedly having conversations with Prince William, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles, according to The Sun.

The accusation was launched during the explosive two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night and it made the royals look not only cruel, but ignorant to the experiences of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan refused to point fingers at the culprit, but Winfrey made it clear on CBS This Morning on Monday that “it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather” who made those remarks.

Buckingham Palace have just released a statement: pic.twitter.com/JzlYvef4Wn — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 9, 2021

Even though the Queen wants to get to the heart of the matter, she isn’t taking sides right now either. Her public statement on Tuesday gave a more neutral approach to the bombshell allegations. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement read. “Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Royal followers in the U.S. seem to think Prince Charles is the one who took issue with Archie’s biracial background given the fact that he stopped returning Harry’s calls in the middle of their exit negotiations last year. Charles’ supporters see it a different way and think he would never ask such a horrific question. “It goes against everything the Prince of Wales believes in,” an insider told the Evening Standard. “He believes diversity is the strength of our society.”

The royals may never get the truth because, at this point, no one would want to admit they had such an awful conversation with Harry and Meghan. If word leaked out about the identity of the family member, it would only fuel the mass media attention even more. Queen Elizabeth is going to do it her way by keeping the drama within the Firm, not in the public eye.

