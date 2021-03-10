Meghan Markle’s Friend Says the Royal Family Knew More Than They’re Letting On

Meghan Markle’s friend Janina Gavankar, known for roles on True Blood and more, is speaking out on the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. More specifically, she’s speaking out about the Queen’s official response to the interview, which yesterday expressed vague sadness and surprise at the claims of racist treatment and refused help with her mental health that Meghan endured. According to Gavankar, that tone of surprise is misleading (as is the note that “some recollections may vary”). The actress insists there is hard evidence in the form of online communications that prove the royal family knew a great deal about Meghan and Prince Harry’s struggles, but failed to act on their behalf.

Appearing on an interview for ITV, the network from which Good Morning Britain‘s Piers Morgan has just departed, Gavankar responded to the Buckingham Palace statement reading: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed.”

“You know, after reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace, I thought two things,” she shared. “On one side, I thought I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience. But on the other side, I know the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it and though their recollections may vary, ours don’t, because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that.”

“I don’t know who [specifically] knew. I know that the family and the staff knew,” she added.

On Oprah, we're seeing Harry for the first time truly stripped of the protection of the royal institution. https://t.co/UTgYjtds2c — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 10, 2021

Gavankar is far from the only person to stand up in support of Meghan Markle, whose cheer squad has included everyone from Serena Williams to Beyoncé in the days since her CBS interview aired. But as Prince William and Kate Middleton deny their involvement in racist conversations about Archie and the Queen reportedly plans to start investigating who did start those conversations, this is a worthwhile reminder that we can’t know for sure what the royals did and didn’t know. As Meghan learned during her time in the palace, what comes out is not always the same as the truth.

