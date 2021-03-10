Kelly Ripa Proves She’s a Carbon Copy of Her Mom With This Throwback Photo

If you ever want to know where Kelly Ripa got her incredible genes, look no further than her mom, Esther Ripa. The talk show host posted a throwback picture on Instagram and — whoa — the resemblance is striking. They could be twins if the photo was taken in the same year.

The photo shows the mother-daughter duo with their hair slicked back in a tight bun and they are both looking toward the camera at a slight angle. From the high cheekbones to the mischievous glint in their eyes, there is no denying they are related in the glamorous shots taken decades apart. Kelly captioned the photo, “Mom 1980. Me 2005.”

Kelly has paid tribute to her mom many times on her Instagram account with stunning photos, including honoring her 79th birthday with a chic, formal photo of her mom in 1960s’ glam. She wrote, “Even though you are no longer acknowledging your age, I’d like to acknowledge your wisdom. You are very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very wise. ♥️😂 i love you and this photo of you with gram and pop pop.”

The pandemic was tough on Kelly because she quarantined with her family in the Caribbean and was away from her mom during that time. “I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she told Ryan Seacrest on an April episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But it just, it is what it is, you know what I mean?”

With the light at the end of the tunnel as the pandemic (hopefully) dwindles, it’s a sure bet that Kelly and Esther will be twinning again together soon.

