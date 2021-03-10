Meghan Markle May Have Played a Secret Role in Piers Morgan Leaving His Talk Show

The Meghan Markle-Piers Morgan saga took an interesting turn on Wednesday, with U.K. media outlets The Telegraph and The Guardian reporting that a complaint was filed on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex against the former ITV morning show host. While Markle’s camp has not confirmed the report, they haven’t denied it either. It’s a pretty powerful play by her if she indeed did ask his network to make him accountable for his words.

Related story Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Referring to 'The Firm' Is a Sign of Where They Stand With the Royal Family

Morgan has a years-long history of criticizing Markle that has gone largely unchecked on his Good Morning Britain show, but it looks like the royal is having the last word. After criticizing her for the interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, he took to the TV show the next morning to say, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

It took his colleague Alex Beresford, who called him out on the air on Tuesday, and Markle’s (possible) report behind-the-scenes, to finally see some consequences for Morgan’s repeated vitriol. According to all reports, the anchor quit, but it certainly didn’t hurt that the Duchess and Beresford may have helped push him out the door — even just a little bit.

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

That doesn’t seem to matter to Morgan much, considering the way he’s doubling down on his Markle attacks. “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.”

With over 41,000 complaints lodged against Morgan to the U.K.’s communications regulator, Ofcom, the broadcaster’s negativity won’t be missed by many on morning television. But don’t think that he’s going to crawl into a hole and never be heard from again; we expect Morgan to be back in the public eye every chance he gets — like he did this morning with an impromptu press conference.

“If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it,” he told Sky News outside his home. “I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve canceled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.”

Morgan is making sure he will have the last word, over and over again.

Before you go, click here to see the craziest conspiracy theories Meghan Markle has faced since becoming a royal.

